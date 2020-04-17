GPS World coverage of COVID-19

GPS World is offering the latest news and updates concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19). Check out a message from GPS World here.

NEWS

• Airbus to produce 3D-printed visors in fight against COVID-19 (4/17/20)

• Galileo Masters 2020 open for submissions (4/16/20)

• Martek Marine launches COVID-19 tests for crew changes (4/15/20)

• Robotic Research innovates to help fight COVID-19 (4/15/20)

• New Topcon Talks aimed at professionals at home during COVID-19 (4/9/20)

• Coronavirus delays GPS III SV03 launch until June (4/8/20)

• Schriever stays operational despite COVID-19 (4/3/20)

• PCTEL terminates share repurchase program (4/2/20)

• U.S. Space Force accepts control of GPS III SV02 amidst global pandemic (4/1/20)

• Testing suspended on Galileo Batch 3 satellites (3/30/20)

• GPS tracking shows critical truck deliveries continue despite COVID-19 (3/26/20)

• China adds to BeiDou as satnav service helps fight coronavirus (3/10/20)

Mapping & geospatial

• How to prepare and organize a fleet during the COVID-19 pandemic (4/13/20)

• Dashboard graphs those working from home during COVID-19 (4/10/20)

• Georgia county provides grocery store app for residents (4/8/20)

• Esri releases resources for businesses during COVID-19 (4/3/20)

• Esri to provide mapping resources to WHO Member States (4/1/20)

• Analysis of satellite imagery shows reduced NO2 in China, Italy (3/23/20)

• Esri supports John Hopkins COVID-19 Design Challenge (3/27/20)

• Genasys releases COVID-19 interactive map layer service (3/19/20)

• Esri ArcGIS map tracks global coronavirus cases (3/13/20)

Mobile apps & location intelligence

• Radius Telematics sees spike in vehicle theft during coronavirus crisis (4/15/20)

• GPS tracking need not sit out COVID-19 because of privacy laws (4/8/20)

• Esri to provide US school data during COVID-19 pandemic (4/8/20)

• InnerSpace location platform supports public safety, COVID-19 response (4/1/20)

• Sewio helps fight COVID-19 with ‘smart quarantining’ (4/1/20)

• European GNSS Agency provides list of COVID-19 apps (3/30/20)

• 19 countries track mobile location to fight COVID-19 (3/26/20)

• Coronavirus and location: Is there a line? (3/23/20)

• WHO Health Alert brings COVID-19 facts to billions via WhatsApp (3/21/20)

• COVID-19: Israel’s citizens now tracked by their smartphones (3/19/20)

• Oxford University explores feasibility of coronavirus tracing mobile app (3/18/20)

UAVs

• Kazakhstan uses drones to patrol capital during COVID-19 lockdown (4/9/20)

• Drone Delivery Canada asks for COVID-19 use cases (3/30/20)

• DJI joins with firefighting provider Rosenbauer on digital emergency response (3/30/20)

• ARPAS-UK coordinates COVID-19 drone capability task force (3/30/20)

• Pandemic drones to monitor, detect those with COVID-19 (3/26/20)

• China fights coronavirus with delivery drones (3/6/20)

• Xag creates fund for drones disinfection program to fight coronavirus (2/11/20)

Show updates

• ION 2020 Joint Navigation Conference rescheduled over COVID-19 concerns (4/9/20)

• 36th Space Symposium rescheduled due to COVID-19 (4/9/20)

• GEO Business 2020 rescheduled amid coronavirus concerns (3/18/20)

• IEEE/ION PLANS Conference canceled due to COVID-19 concerns (3/13/20)

• AUVSI Xponential show postponed until August (3/13/20)

• Munich Satellite Navigation Summit canceled due to coronavirus (3/10/20)

• Mobile World Congress 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns (2/12/20)

Features

• Seen & Heard: Drones and robots fight coronavirus (3/5/20)

• Coronavirus, organ transport top medical drone uses (2/19/20)

Featured image: wildpixel/iStock / Getty Images Plus/Getty Images