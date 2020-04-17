UAVOS completes tests for drone delivery of humanitarian relief

UAVOS has successfully tested its cargo delivery UVH-170 unmanned helicopter. The trial aimed to validate a highly automated delivery flight from a vendor to a destination and back, across precisely pre-selected pathways.

The flight took 1.7 hours and covered a standoff distance of 62 miles (100 kilometers). Critical humanitarian aid weighing 17.6 lbs (8 kg) was delivered with neither the need to land nor the need for a ground-control station on the receiving side.

UAVOS’s UAS is equipped with line-of-sight data link (LOS) and satellite communication data link, which supports beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) flights. Watch the cargo delivery UVH-170 UAV in action.

UVH-170 unmanned helicopter is designed for commercial operations and immediate air response, emergency relief under demanding conditions and tight timescales. The aircraft’s high standoff distance makes it well-suited to humanitarian and disaster relief applications.

The capabilities of the UVH-170 unmanned helicopter address many social (medical, pharmaceutical, remote communities, humanitarian aid, etc.) and economic (mining, oil and gas, courier, etc.) use-cases being requested by customers.

The solution is based on the gasoline engine UVH-170 unmanned helicopter. With a maximum take off weight of 99 lb (45 kg), and a payload of up to 22 lb (10 kg), the UVH-170 flies at an altitude of less than 8,200 ft (2,500 m) at maximum speed of 74 mph (120 kph).

“As we have seen during the trials, the customers can derive significant benefits from the use of the UVH-170 UAV,” said Aliaksei Stratsilatau, CEO and Lead Developer of UAVOS. “As a robust VTOL platform, the UVH-170 does not require any additional take off or recovery equipment, which makes it perfect for delivery to remote areas. Besides, the unmanned helicopter has demonstrated capability to operate in windy conditions with gusts more than 14 mps.”

UAVOS has offices in Hong Kong, the United States and Europe. Among UAVOS’ unmanned technologies is the high-altitude pseudo-satellite (HAPS) ApusDuo, multi-platform autopilot solution for converting manned vehicles of all types into unmanned, and unmanned aerial vehicles aimed to counteract systems of electronic warfare.

Feature photo: UVH-170 unmanned helicopter is designed for immediate deliveries. (Photo: UAVOS)