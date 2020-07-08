Intergeo 2020 to take place virtually only

Intergeo 2020, originally slated to take place Oct. 13-15 in Berlin, Germany, will now take place entirely virtually. Organizers announced in early June that the show would take place partially in person and partially virtually.

“Due to international travel restrictions, the protection of risk groups and the limited possibilities of people coming together in enclosed spaces, the Intergeo 2020 in its diversity and size is not feasible under the usual circumstances,” organizers said in an email to registrants.

Berlin recently reduced the number of participants of indoor events to 1,000 people, making the show — which attracted more than 20,000 participants in 2019 — unfeasible.

Now called INTERGEO 2020 Digital, the conference will facilitate the transfer of knowledge and exchange of ideas as well as providing “accessibility and opportunity to drop in at the exhibitors.”