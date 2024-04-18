TrustPoint improves GNSS solutions for US Air Force

TrustPoint, a commercial GPS and navigation technology company, has been awarded a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) contract by AFWERX, totaling $1.6 million. The contract focuses on the development of advanced, resilient navigation applications to meet the challenges faced by the Department of the Air Force.

In collaboration with the Naval Postgraduate School, TrustPoint aims to enhance its GNSS capabilities and pave the way for applications that will boost the national defense of the United States.

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and AFWERX have partnered to optimize the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and STTR processes. Their efforts aim to provide quicker proposal-to-award timelines, broadening the applicant pool to include more small businesses and reducing bureaucratic overhead through ongoing process improvements. Since the initiation of the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018, the DAF has expanded the scope of innovations it funds, with TrustPoint’s project commencing on April 2, 2024.