ION 2020 Joint Navigation Conference rescheduled over COVID-19 concerns

The Institute of Navigation’s (ION) 2020 Joint Navigation Conference (JNC) has been rescheduled for Sept. 8-11 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

The U.S.-only For Official Use Only sessions will be hosted at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Kentucky, and the U.S.-only secret sessions will be hosted at the Air Force Institute of Technology in Dayton, Ohio.

According to ION, the rescheduled conference will host the original program, which was scheduled to take place in June.

“We are aware of the importance of this community of dedicated public servants meeting in an environment where they can effectively collaborate, exchange research, and demonstrate technology,” said Lisa Beaty, executive director for ION. “The current global climate made our ability to hold this conference in June unlikely, and we needed to provide an alternative opportunity for all our stakeholders.”

Those scheduled to present at JNC 2020 will receive emails from ION asking them to respond electronically to confirm the rescheduled dates and times of their presentations. Those who have registered to attend will receive an email from ION letting them know what their options are.