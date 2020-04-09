36th Space Symposium rescheduled due to COVID-19

The Space Foundation has decided to reschedule the 36th Space Symposium for Oct. 31 to Nov. 2. It will still take place at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

According to the Space Foundation, the 36th Space Symposium was originally will gather leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs from the civil, commercial, military, research and international sectors to share, explore and partner on efforts that will impact our lives beyond Earth and upon it.

“Working with our partners, The Broadmoor, the City of Colorado Springs, our corporate members and other key stakeholders, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to Colorado Springs to celebrate one of the world’s most inventive and impactful communities,” said Rear Admiral Tom Zelibor, CEO of the Space Foundation. “We will continue to monitor all of the public health reports and adhere to all of the federal, state and local orders regarding public assemblies but we have confidence in planning ahead for a future that brings our community safely back together in Colorado Springs.”

As a result of the date and timing changes for this year’s symposium, attendees will find a revamped agenda from what was originally scheduled for this spring, the Space Foundation said. Scheduled changes can be found here.

In addition, registration fees paid to attend the 36th Space Symposium will be automatically transferred to the rescheduled program. Those choosing to not attend the rescheduled Symposium are requested to notify support@spacefoundation.org to receive a full refund of registration fees paid.