3 more conferences postponed due to COVID-19

Three more conferences, including AIxSPACE, the European Navigation Conference and the Connected & Autonomous Vehicles Conference, have been rescheduled for the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AIxSPACE, originally scheduled for June 1, has been rescheduled to take place Nov. 2. The conference, formed by Euroconsult and Innovitech, will bring together stakeholders in space and artificial intelligence industries to allow everyone to obtain concrete information on these markets and connect with potential business partners. It will still be taking place in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

The European Navigation Conference has been rescheduled for Nov. 22-25. According to show organizers, the conference will bring together scientists, engineers and international experts to discuss new ideas, latest research results, future developments and new applications. The European Navigation Conference event will still be taking place in Dresden, Germany.

Finally, the Connected & Autonomous Vehicles Conference will now be taking place Aug. 10-13 at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. This conference will explore the latest industry developments. In addition, attendees will hear thought-provoking case study presentations from top automakers.

