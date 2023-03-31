Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


OxTS product now available with additional features

March 31, 2023  - By

 

OxTS Georeferencer 2.5

Image: OxTS

OxTS has released its Georeferencer 2.5 with the anyNAV feature and eight lidar sensors from RoboSense. Georeferencer 2.5 featuring anyNAV software is suitable for survey applications.

Users of Georeferencer 2.5 with anyNAV feature enabled can boresight payloads and georeference lidar data using the user’s navigation data. The anyNAV software enables lidar surveyors to create accurate pointclouds quickly.

Georeferencer 2.5 now takes navigation data from third-party inertial navigation systems, which enables users to use that data to georeference raw lidar data from multiple sensor families. The resulting data can then be viewed in many pointcloud viewer software packages.

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

