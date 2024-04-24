Comnav upgrades survey software

Comnav Technology has released the latest version of its Survey Master software — Survey Master 3.5.0.

The software includes an enhanced super CAD engine. A measurement grade has been added to the CAD to improve the software’s utility in design and planning projects. Additionally, the latest version features expanded CAD drawing and survey functions to offer users a comprehensive toolset — including point, line, polyline, curve, arc, square, rectangle, polygon, circle and text.

Survey Master 3.5.0 also has added CAD capture mode from any point and allows users to easily display or hide point icons. It can also open drawings in CAD to display progress and detailed selection element information.

The system added the Dominican predefined coordinate system, SBAS configuration, PPP and RTK PPP fusion, updated satellite frequency and an external datalink CDL7 configuration.

Existing software users can update directly in Survey Master. Click here to download the software.