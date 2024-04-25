Calian introduces smart GNSS antenna

Calian GNSS, formerly Tallysman Wireless, has released its TW5387 industrial-grade smart GNSS antenna. It integrates the Quectel ST TESEO V GNSS receiver chipset onto the Calian compact smart GNSS antenna platform to offer dual-band GNSS, eXtended filtering, low phase center variation, low signal-to-noise ratio and dual feed and patch for strong multi-path rejection.

The TW5387 comes with RTK rover capability and a built-in IMU for sensor fusion. It is designed to minimize RF impairments that affect the performance of the GNSS receiver and provide GNSS coordinates to the host system over a robust digital interface for noise resilience.

TW5387 is suited for automotive, UAV, robotics and defense applications that require precise location and timing. TW5387 is compatible with N-RTK correction services such as Point One Navigation’s Polaris and Swift Navigation’s Skylark.

It tracks GPS, Galileo, BeiDou and L1/L5 band operation and is housed in an industrial-grade IP69K enclosure.