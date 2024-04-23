MerlinTPS advances GNSS-independent positioning

MerlinTPS has tested its Terrestrial Positioning System (TPS) at the Department of Defense (DOD) PNT Assessment Exercises (PNTAX), demonstrating resilience against electromagnetic radio frequency interference. This test positions TPS as an alternative to GNSS-based systems in environments where GNSS is compromised or unavailable.

PNTAX is designed to evaluate positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) technologies under conditions where traditional GPS signals are degraded or denied. MerlinTPS’s system uses broadcast radio signals, which are less susceptible to jamming and spoofing than satellite signals, to provide positioning and timing data.

The company is also working to enhance the portability and integration of TPS, collaborating with a RISC-V core engineering firm to reduce the size of their neuromorphic design, facilitating easier integration into OEM devices.

Throughout the PNTAX, Persistent Systems’ MPU5 radios supported backhaul communications reliably, even under ha­rsh environmental conditions.

The tests at PNTAX represent a step forward for MerlinTPS in moving towards commercial deployment, with the goal of providing an alternative and reliable PNT solution across various industries globally, according to the company.