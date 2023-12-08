Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Origin stories: Champions of GPS share beginnings, breakthroughs and what’s next

December 8, 2023  - By
Image: Defense Visual Information Center

As part of our celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Global Positioning System, three long-time players in the industry share their “GPS origin story,” recent breakthroughs, and their view on the next 50 years of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT). All three began their involvement with GPS between the late 1970s and the late 1980s, before the system was completed. All three are continuously making GPS more resilient and resistant to jamming and spoofing or augmenting it with layered multi-orbit architectures of complementary PNT.

Read the origin stories, recent breakthroughs, and more insights from the following companies:

BAE Systems: Pioneering military GPS technology

Northrop Grumman: Integrating and developing GPS technology

Spirent: From testing GPS to assuring PNT

