Pioneering military GPS technology

What is BAE Systems’ GPS origin story?

BAE Systems has more than 45 years of military GPS experience. In fact, the first ever GPS signal reception on Earth happened at one of our offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on July 19, 1977, when one of our legacy companies received the signal. Since that historic day, BAE Systems’ engineers have introduced more than 50 GPS products, including GPS anti-jam and precision landing systems.

As a pioneer in military GPS technology, BAE Systems has delivered nearly two million GPS devices on more than 280 platforms around the world. We design and produce advanced GPS technology compatible with the next generation M-code signal, improving security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications.

Can you share any recent innovations from BAE Systems?

BAE Systems innovates a full portfolio of M-code-compatible military GPS solutions to meet warfighters’ needs. Our Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver — M-code (SABR-M) is the most capable integrated anti-jam (AJ) electronics GPS receiver and the first integrated AJ M-code receiver available for weapons systems. It delivers assured, global position, velocity, altitude and timing, as well as strong protection against GPS signal jamming and spoofing — critical capabilities for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision-guided munitions (PGMs), and missiles in threat environments.

This past June, at the Joint Navigation Conference in San Diego, BAE Systems unveiled NavGuide, a next-generation Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-code GPS technology. It is our response to strong defense market demand for a cost-effective, high performance handheld GPS upgrade. NavGuide provides an intuitive user interface and integrates easily into platforms currently using BAE Systems’ Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR).

How is your company preparing for the next 50 years of PNT with GPS and beyond?

BAE Systems is making advancements in our critical navigation capabilities for the warfighter through the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 2 program. We are developing a Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (NG ASIC) for our small form factor Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) receiver. This will enhance our full portfolio of ground, airborne and weapons M-code assured GPS receivers beyond 2030.

We have invested an enormous amount of time and energy into our facilities and simulator capabilities, especially in our state-of-the-art simulators powered by Spirent Federal signal generation and RF wavefront technology. We want to be prepared to meet the technical demands of an ever-changing threat environment, and we need to be certain our receivers are prepared for the fight the first time, every time. We put our receivers through the paces by running them through thousands of trials on our Spirent simulators to validate and verify our performance under the most demanding scenarios.