Topcon, Bentley Systems partner for GNSS technology integration

Topcon Positioning Systems has entered a strategic partnership with Bentley Systems and Worldsensing to integrate Topcon’s GNSS technology into the companies’ software and connectivity solutions to improve geospatial data accuracy and operational efficiency.

Under the agreement, Topcon’s web-based GNSS processing engine will be incorporated into Bentley’s iTwin internet-of-things (IoT) monitoring solutions, offering users real-time geospatial intelligence for better decision-making and operational effectiveness. According to Steve Bentley, senior director of infrastructure IoT at Bentley Systems, the system is designed to advance the capabilities of infrastructure digital twins.

It is a connect-and-collect solution that allows for real-time detection and analysis of potential risks. GNSS technology is the core component, which aims to make ground-movement monitoring applications more cost-effective and efficient while reducing the initial investment required for GNSS monitoring.

It is available for commercial use in the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. According to Bentley Systems, the solution will expand its reach to South and Latin America.