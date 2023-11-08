Celebrating GPS: An evening with the father of GPS

GPS turns 50 this year, marking five decades of transforming the world in ways that have profoundly impacted society. Since its approval as a program on December 17th, 1973, GPS has revolutionized the way we navigate and comprehend our world, often in ways few realize.

To honor this achievement, a special event will be held at the South Shore Harbor Resort and Conference Center in Houston, Texas, on December 5, at 6:00PM. This event aims to be a historic tribute to GPS’s journey and its impact on the global community.

At the special event, Matteo Luccio, editor in chief of GPS World, will lead an engaging discussion with Brad Parkinson, the original chief architect of GPS, shedding light on the system’s early days, its far-reaching impacts on humanity, and exciting prospects for the future.

Members of the press, federal employees, Resilient Navigation Timing Foundation members, PNT Advisory Board members, and presenters may attend the event for free. Others can secure their attendance for $75, which includes an optional one-year membership in the RNT Foundation.

To reserve your spot, RSVP at inquiries@RNTFnd.org no later than November 27.

The President’s National Space-based Positioning, Navigation, and Timing Advisory Board, which advises the government on GPS and related issues, will meet the following two days in the same location. Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend. Click here for more information on that event.