CHC Navigation introduces USV for bathymetric surveys

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has launched the Apache 3 Pro, a compact hydrographic uncrewed surface vessel (USV) designed for autonomous bathymetric surveys in shallow waters. A lightweight carbon fiber hull with IP67-rated ingress protection and semi-recessed motor provides durability and maneuverability.

Featuring CHCNAV’s GNSS RTK + inertial navigation sensor, the Apache 3 Pro offers consistent, high-precision positioning and heading data even when navigating under bridges or in areas with obstructed satellite signals. The built-in CHCNAV D270 echosounder allows for reliable depth measurement from 0.2 to 40 meters.

The Apache 3 Pro is also equipped with a millimeter-wave radar system that detects obstacles within a wide 110° field of view. When an obstacle is encountered, the USV autonomously charts a new course to safely navigate around it. The vessel uses both 4G and 2.4GHz networks to facilitate effective data transfer.

Weighing only 10 kg, it features a lightweight macromolecular polyester carbon fiber and Kevlar composite hull for improved resilience. Even with a fully integrated payload, the USV can be easily deployed and controlled by a single operator in a variety of environmental conditions.

The Apache 3 Pro ensures reliable communications through its integrated SIM and network bridge with automatic switching. It also features seamless cloud-based remote monitoring that offers real-time status updates to enhance control and security. Its semi-recessed brushless internal rotor motors minimize drafts, which can improve the USV’s maneuverability in varying water depths.