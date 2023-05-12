Winners named for AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) has named the winners of the sixth annual AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards.

The awards recognize the accomplishments of companies, organizations and individuals across the uncrewed systems community. The winners were recognized during an awards ceremony at XPONENTIAL 2023 which is being held this week at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. This year’s 50th anniversary event is co-hosted by Messe Düsseldorf North America.

AUVSI’s XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.

These are the finalists in those categories:

XCELLENCE in Academic Research

First Place: University of Colorado Boulder, 20 Years of UAS Research XCELLENCE

Second Place: Virginia Tech’s Mid-Atlantic Aviation Partnership, Robert Briggs

Third Place: Ocean Alliance, Tagging Whales with Drones

XCELLENCE in Innovation

First Place: Skydio, Skydio Dock, Automated Inspections of Sites with Autonomous, Remote Drone Operations

Second Place: Plus, PlusDrive, An Industry-defining Driver-in, Highly Automated Driving (HAD) Solution

Third Place: Sentera, Eliminating Stitching with the Sentera DGR System

XCELLENCE IN OPERATIONS – Enterprise Application

First Place: JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Transportation, Propelling AAM in Ohio

Second Place: Advanced Navigation, Cloud Ground Control

Third Place: City of Pendleton, Pendleton UAS Range

XCELLENCE IN TECHNOLOGY

Enabling Components & Peripherals

First Place: infiniDome, infiniDome’s GPSdome2

Second Place: Elsight, Elsight Halo

Third Place: MatrixSpace, MatrixSpace Networked Radar

Hardware & Systems Design

First Place: D-Fend Solutions, EnforceAir

Second Place: Advanced Navigation, Hydrus

Third Place: Connect Tech, Anvil Embedded System with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

Software Design and Coding

First Place: BlueSpace.ai, Scalable and Explainable AI for Autonomy, powered by 4D Predictive Perception

Second Place: Skydio, Skydio Scout, Situational Awareness for Moving Convoys

Third Place: AlarisPro, Inc., AlarisPro Safety Ecosystem (ASE) – Advancing UAS Reliability Through Shared Data Across UAS Operators and Manufacturers

XCELLENCE in Workforce Development

First Place: Laurel Ridge Community College, Laurels Take Flight

Second Place: DroneUp, with partner, Richard Bland College, Established the First Commercial Drone Workforce Training Program for College Credit

Third Place: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide and Warren College, Better Together: Producing Effective Educational Opportunities for the UAS Workforce

The recipients of the 2023 AUVSI XCELLENCE Humanitarian and Public Safety Awards have established themselves as leaders in the application of uncrewed technology to provide solutions to the world’s most pressing problems. Each awards category recognizes organizations that have made a significant impact using uncrewed systems to serve in humanitarian or public safety efforts. The six organizations will equally divide a $6,000 prize for their humanitarian and public safety efforts.

This year’s recipients are:

XCELLENCE in Mission

Humanitarian Project/Program

First Place: ArroTech, Dr. Stephen Dunnivant

First Place: MissionGO, Inc., Operation Healing Eagle Feather

First Place: The David McAntony Gibson Foundation (GlobalMedic), GlobalMedic RescUAV Response to La Soufrière Volcano in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Public Safety

First Place: DRONERESPONDERS, DRONERESPONDERS Public Safety Alliance

First Place: Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Public Safety

First Place: United States Forest Service, Testing and Scaling New Technologies for Operations and Safer Mixed Airspace Ops