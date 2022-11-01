InfiniDome releases GPSdome 2 dual-band anti-jamming technology

InfiniDome has released GPSdome 2, its newest anti-jamming solution. The cost-effective and lightweight device provides simultaneous dual-frequency protection from three directions of attack.

GPSdome 2 is a high-end solution tailored to defend small- to medium-sized tactical UAVs as well as manned and unmanned ground vehicles.

Disruptions in critical positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) data mean loitering munitions that never find their targets, UAVs that fall to the ground, and ground vehicles that cannot be managed.

With a small form factor (500 g, 87 mm x 91 mm x 61.55 mm) and minimal power consumption, GPSdome 2 is suitable for loitering munitions as well as drones and UAVs, increasing resiliency while prolonging mission time and providing a superior return on investment. Fully retrofit and completely standalone, the system is compatible with almost any off-the-shelf GNSS receiver on the market as well as standard active GNSS antennas, meaning that it can be integrated into existing GPS systems or into new product lines, manned or unmanned.

With sophisticated algorithms and a proprietary RFIC, GPSdome 2 analyzes RF interference in the environment and combines multiple antenna patterns to create and dynamically steer three nulls in the direction of any hostile signal.

GPSdome 2 provides simultaneous dual-frequency protection (GPS L1 + L2 or GPS L1 + GLONASS G1), creating up to three nulls, protecting from three jamming directions within each band in real time, making it suitable for PNT applications.

The GPSdome 2 is a dual-use, non-ITAR device and comes with optional mil-spec compliance. It has been chosen by an Israeli defense contractor for integration with its platforms.