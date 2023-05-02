Cloud Ground Control by Advanced Navigation releases product for UAVs and robotic vehicles

Cloud Ground Control, an Advanced Navigation company, has released its cellular micro-modem, the CGConnect. Using 4G/5G networks, CGConnect links UAVs or robotic vehicles to Cloud Ground Control’s cloud-based UAV fleet management platform — enabling live-streaming, command and control from a web browser.

CGConnect can securely connect UAVs and vehicles into one autonomous fleet across land, sea and air, regardless of manufacturer or model. This provides mission planners and operators with full situational awareness for search and rescue, emergency response and disaster relief.

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms run in the cloud, relaying real-time camera feed data to the end user to support missions such as object detection, tracking and thermal imaging. The flexible and customizable open platform operates on industry standards, which multiplies potential product applications and enables autonomous vehicles and payloads to operate as a coordinated fleet.

CGConnect’s high-grade security safeguards data and IP from vulnerabilities and security breaches, helping users meet compliance obligations. Additionally, CGConnect supports edge AI to perform intensive object identification and classification directly on the vehicle for dynamic missions.

CGConnect is available for pre-order. An OEM option is also available.