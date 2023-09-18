Survey to improve precise positioning through SouthPAN seeks OEMs

The Australian and New Zealand governments, with support from FrontierSI, are conducting a survey with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to identify the opportunities and barriers for integrating Southern Positioning Augmentation Network ( SouthPAN) signal support in GNSS chips, devices and equipment.

SouthPAN is a Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) in the Southern Hemisphere and provides improved positioning and navigation services in Australia, New Zealand and maritime regions.

Precise positioning from the network offers improved accuracy down to 10 cm. SouthPAN provides augmented and corrected satellite navigation signals directly from the satellite rather than through a mobile phone, providing accuracy that overcomes gaps in mobile internet and radio communications.

SouthPAN early Open Services has been live since September 2022, and aviation safety-of-life certified SouthPAN services are set to go live in 2028. Safety-of-life certified services are designed to support end users engaging in life risking operations, such as landing an aircraft at an airport.

OEMs of positioning and/or navigation service equipment are asked to share insights on the support of SouthPAN’s three services into chips, devices and equipment. In particular, the company is looking for OEM’s’ views on barriers and opportunities for support of the L1, dual frequency multi-constellation (DFMC) and precise point positioning (PPP) via SouthPAN services.

The information provided will assist Geoscience Australia (GA) and Toitū Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) to maximize SouthPAN ‘s full potential and benefits.

Click here to access the survey. Responses will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2023.