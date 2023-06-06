Inmarsat to deliver SouthPAN satellite service to Australia and New Zealand

Inmarsat has partnered with Australia and New Zealand to deliver the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN), which will provide accurate, reliable, and instant positioning services in the Asian Pacific region. The positioning service will be delivered on one of Inmarsat’s three new I-8 satellites in 2027.

SouthPAN will improve positioning accuracy to 10 cm for users in the maritime, agriculture and construction industries.

“SouthPAN represents extraordinary potential for the region,” Todd McDonell, president of Inmarsat Global Government, said. “It can save lives by enabling precision safety tracking, help farmers improve productivity through automated device tracking, or even support transport management systems of the future.”

The Inmarsat I-8 satellites will also be a critical part of a safety-of-life-certified SouthPAN for aviation and other applications, scheduled for 2028.