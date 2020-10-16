Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


GPS/GNSS industry recollections and predictions from the GPS World Editorial Advisory Board

October 16, 2020  - By
Members of the GPS World Editorial Advisory Board share their memories and thoughts about the GPS industry over the past 30 years.

Find out what they had to say.

Stuart Riley: GPS: Obscurity to ubiquity
John Fischer: Modern miracle brings timing to the ‘Information Superhighway’
Terry Moore: Transiting to GPS and beyond
Ellen Hall: History of the GNSS industry and milestones ahead
Jules McNeff: GPS and GNSS: confronting dual-use realities
Miguel Amor: Four decades of leadership
Julian Thomas: From racecars to boundless opportunities
Alison Brown: NAVSYS’ role in WAAS
Ismael Colomina: Discovering a new GPS journal
Greg Turetzky: Putting GPS in smartphones
Clem Driscoll: The evolution of GPS
Mitch Narins: What it means to be a Gold Standard
F. Michael Swiek: Behind GPS is the people

Feature image: Smithsonian; Charlie Trimble provides the 4000A GPS Locator to the Smithsonian Museum. Introduced in 1984, the Trimble 4000A was the first commercial GPS positioning product.

