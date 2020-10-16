GPS/GNSS industry recollections and predictions from the GPS World Editorial Advisory Board
Members of the GPS World Editorial Advisory Board share their memories and thoughts about the GPS industry over the past 30 years.
Find out what they had to say.
• Stuart Riley: GPS: Obscurity to ubiquity
• John Fischer: Modern miracle brings timing to the ‘Information Superhighway’
• Terry Moore: Transiting to GPS and beyond
• Ellen Hall: History of the GNSS industry and milestones ahead
• Jules McNeff: GPS and GNSS: confronting dual-use realities
• Miguel Amor: Four decades of leadership
• Julian Thomas: From racecars to boundless opportunities
• Alison Brown: NAVSYS’ role in WAAS
• Ismael Colomina: Discovering a new GPS journal
• Greg Turetzky: Putting GPS in smartphones
• Clem Driscoll: The evolution of GPS
• Mitch Narins: What it means to be a Gold Standard
• F. Michael Swiek: Behind GPS is the people
Feature image: Smithsonian; Charlie Trimble provides the 4000A GPS Locator to the Smithsonian Museum. Introduced in 1984, the Trimble 4000A was the first commercial GPS positioning product.
