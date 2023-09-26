CHCNAV introduces RTK GNSS tablet

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) released the LT800H, a rugged and versatile RTK GNSS tablet designed for geospatial and mapping operations in the field.

The LT800H offers users robust outdoor performance, data security and centimeter-level accuracy for a variety of applications, including construction, environmental surveying and any industry in which Android tablets are required.

Featuring a high-performance 1408 channel GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou module and a tracking GNSS helix antenna, the LT800H RTK Android tablet offers centimeter-to-decimeter positioning accuracy in challenging environments. It also comes equipped with a 4G modem to simplify connectivity to GNSS RTK network corrections. The technology also offers an eight-hour battery life, allowing users to collect data in the field uninterrupted.