CHC Navigation introduces BB4 UAV and AlphaUni lidar combination

Lidar series paired with professional drone provides multi-platform, high-accuracy 3D laser scanning for geospatial and mapping professionals

CHC Navigation (CHCNAV) has launched the multi-rotor BB4 drone and AlphaUni 300/900/1300 lidar.

The combination of the AlphaUni 300/900/1300 lidar and BB4 UAV solutions creates a comprehensive and versatile range for 3D mapping and geospatial data acquisition in land, air and marine applications.

“The purchase of a 3D mobile mapping system is too often constrained to a specific purpose, such as airborne or ground survey,” said George Zhao, CEO of CHCNAV. “A lot of our customers expressed the need to have a professional lidar solution that can be used in different scenarios, offering optimal adaptability to their current and future needs.

“With our AlphaUni series, we are now introducing an innovative response with a multi-platform lidar system that can be used with an aerial or marine drone, on a vehicle or carried as a backpack,” Zhao said. “In addition, the long flight autonomy of our new BB4 UAV allows missions over large areas in a single flight for exceptional productivity.”

AlphaUni lidar series

The new AlphaUni series enhances CHCNAV’s Alpha Mobile Mapping family with a light, versatile long-range laser scanner systems available on the high-end market.

The series provides optimized data sets powered by advanced GNSS/inertial navigation system (INS0 sensors and long-range Riegl scanners.

AlphaUni’s design adapts to a variety of applications and can be installed on a variety of platforms, including multi-rotor UAV, fixed-wing vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) UAV, vehicles, rail trolleys, backpacks, boats and more.

BB4 UAV

The BB4 UAV is a high-end multi-rotor drone optimized for the CHCNAV AlphaUni 300/900/1300 lidar series. Its modular design simplifies deployment in just a few minutes.

Its 7-kg payload breaks the capacity barrier, and more than 45 minutes of flight time increases the airborne lidar survey ability.

The redundant CHCNAV and DJI inertial measurement unit (IMU) and GNSS units provide reliable centimeter real-time kinematic (RTK) positioning, meeting the demand for high accuracy in the geospatial and mapping industry.