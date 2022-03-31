Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


YellowScan to host Lidar for Drone 2022

Image: Yellowscan

YellowScan will host its fourth conference for drone users June 13-14, 2022, at Domaine de Verchant, Montpellier, in the south of France. Attendees at Lidar for Drone 2022 will be able to meet and link up with YellowScan customers, partners and distributors.

Attendees will gain insight into the lidar industry and hear from interesting and innovative lidar users, thanks to an extensive program of technical sessions, workshops, live demonstrations and training.

There will also be networking opportunities — the user conference is a great chance for attendees to showcase their involvement in the lidar market.

This year’s conference will include a celebration of YellowScan’s 10th anniversary.

