Vodafone Turkey deploys Adtran solution in national timing network

Vodafone Turkey has integrated Adtran’s Oscilloquartz optical cesium atomic clock technology into its national network. The integration aims to enhance the resilience of network synchronization against disruptions in GNSS signals, a crucial step as the company progresses towards the implementation of 5G services.

The deployment establishes a network-wide synchronization solution capable of maintaining precise timing, even during GNSS outages. This technology is essential for ensuring continuous, reliable connectivity across Vodafone Turkey’s services.

The core of the solution, the Oscilloquartz OSA 3350 ePRC+, uses optical pumping technology for frequency stability. This device, combined with Vodafone Turkey’s existing grandmaster clocks and the Oscilloquartz clock combiner, forms the ePRTC+ system.

The system is designed to achieve a 100-nanosecond accuracy level for a period extending to 45 days, which surpasses the ITU-T G.811.1 standards for network timing.

Vodafone Turkey will implement a system across five strategic sites to mitigate risks associated with GNSS signal loss that can impact network operations and service quality. This aims to enhance redundancy and ensure network stability under challenging conditions including natural disasters and electronic interference.