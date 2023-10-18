Adtran timing module receives OCP-TAP approval

Adtran’s OSA 5400 TimeCard has obtained approval from the Open Compute Project (OCP) Time Appliance Project (TAP) for data center timing and synchronization. The plug-in device integrates Adtran’s Oscilloquartz timing technology into any white box server, aiming to solve key challenges in the transition to virtualized environments.

The OSA 5400 TimeCard facilitates smooth and efficient operations for critical and time-sensitive applications. The card’s compact design, scalability and advanced features make it ideal for data center operators looking to adopt open, disaggregated hardware, the company said.

In combination with Adtran’s Ensemble Sync Director, the timecard offers operational teams a comprehensive, unified view of their entire timing infrastructure. Additionally, the OSA 5400 TimeCard has been developed to fully align with the IEEE P3335 standardization. The inclusion of high-performance quartz and rubidium oscillators ensures accurate timing during extended GNSS disturbances.

The OSA 5400 TimeCard can be integrated into available PCIe slots of standard servers or PCs.