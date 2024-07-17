Unmanned systems updates

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has sponsored the development of two unmanned vehicles aimed at accompanying and augmenting the capability of today’s front-line fighter/bomber aircraft. The Loyal Wingman story just took another step forward with the first flight of the General Atomics Aeronautical System Inc. (GA-ASI) developed X-67A at the company’s Gray Butte Flight Operations Facility near Palmdale, California.

Little is currently known about the AFRL/GA-ASI unmanned aircraft, other than indications that it has been developed under a Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program and built on a common frame, which is intended to aid the rapid development of future new variants.

AFRL has previously sponsored Kratos to develop the XQ-58A Valkyrie, which is also intended to “work in teams with manned aircraft,” as a low-cost “attributable” asset commanded by a manned flying companion. The aircraft launches by rocket assist and is recovered vertically by parachute – the new ‘trolley’ launch capability allows the jet-powered Valkyrie to take off on a regular runway.

In earlier flight testing, communications between Valkyrie and both an F-22 Raptor and an F-35 Lightening front-line manned aircraft were established, demonstrating the manned/unmanned teaming concept. With a range of roughly 3,000 mi and an operational ceiling of 44,000 ft, the Valkyrie is intended to demonstrate how an armed, low-cost UAV can bring significant additional assets into combat situations. However, the original test article is now retired and has been put on display at the National Museum of the USAF in Dayton, Ohio, so its demonstration days appear to be over.

Nevertheless, Kratos has built several other production Valkyrie UAVs, which are reportedly undergoing tests with the US Airforce, Marines and Navy. Reports indicate that an XQ-58B electronics defense suppression version has been developed and demonstrated, along with other aircraft that have demonstrated weapons release from an internal stores bay, along with an intriguing release of a small UAV from that same internal bay.

Boeing’s Aurora Flight Sciences has just launched the Skiron-XLE Class 2 UAV – Class 2 meaning that it’s small enough to fit in the back of a pick-up truck. It was derived from an earlier Skiron-X version, which had a wingspan of 16 ft, a length of 7 ft, a weight of less than 50 lb and a meager range of only 8 mi.

Aurora has now come up with a way to extend the range of the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAV by up to 47 miles and increase endurance from 3 hours to more than 5 hours. This was made possible by replacing the original battery power source on the Skiron-X with a compact hydrogen fuel-cell on the XLE supplied by Intelligent Energy (IE). The Skiron-XLE can be equipped with a gimbal mount electro-optic infrared (EO/IR) sensor and is aimed at the military/security reconnaissance role.

When fuel-cells are mentioned, some people may still think of the liquid oxygen/hydrogen sphere that blew up Apollo 13. Fortunately, however, technology has moved on significantly since this less commercial design of the 1960s. As an example, according to the company’s spec sheet, the Department of Transportation (DOT) certified IE-Soar-800W fuel-cell and hydrogen regulator offers 400 w for up to 5.9 hours. Hydrogen/oxygen gasses are combined across two semi-permeable membranes to generate power — no frozen gas-slush stirring is required.

Meanwhile, progress towards eVTOL air-taxi capability took a step forward for Archer and its Midnight aircraft. Stellantis has invested an additional $55 million into Archer’s efforts to build production capacity for up to 650 aircraft per year at its planned 350,000 sq ft facility in Georgia, scheduled to be completed in 2024.

To clarify Stellantis’ background – the company includes manufacturers Fiat-Chrysler and Peugeot, which have merged to form the fourth largest vehicle company by sales behind Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai. Stellantis has a strategic funding agreement with Archer and the latest investment follows the milestone first test flight of Midnight where the successful transition from vertical lift to forward flight was achieved. The European conglomerate has also acquired up to $110 million in Archer shares on the open market and through this funding initiative.

Stellantis is working with Archer to bring its manufacturing expertise to the fabrication of Archer’s composite air taxi. High-volume car manufacturing and eVTOL building have a lot in common, and there is clearly common interest for a giant car company to gain access to the new eVTOL market.

To recap – GA-ASI has joined the CCA team with the first flight of the AFRL X-67A unmanned UAV, while Kratos continues with further testing of the Valkyrie CCA UAV with several U.S. forces. The latest generation of hydrogen fuel-cells is now extending the range and endurance of Aurora’s Skiron-XLE, while more investment flows in the eVTOL air taxi market.