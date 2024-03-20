Unmanned aircraft update

I am not sure what is cooking in my home state of Florida regarding the approval of anticipated vertiports for use by eVTOL and existing helicopter-type aircraft. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) published the findings of a state-formed aviation group in 2023, which appear to be reasonable recommendations to ease approval of future vertiports — something seen as a major step forward for the introduction of eVTOL air taxis in Florida.

Now, Senator Gayle Harrell has introduced a bill in the Florida legislature to incorporate the majority of the earlier FDOT 2023 recommendations into Florida law. However, the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) recently released an article criticizing the Senator’s proposed legislation as presenting too many hurdles for eVTOL introduction.

Maybe some subtlety is unclear in AUVSI’s critique, but the paper that FDOT put out has several recommendations and Harrell has picked up a few key elements –vertiport builders have to go through the regular land-use gates to get an okay to build, and FDOT has the right to a final inspection before an operators’ license is issued. The 2023 FDOT summary went without criticism, so it is not clear what the problem might be. AUVSI has yet to return a call seeking clarification.

Introduced in 1988, the B2 ‘Spirit’ Strategic Stealth Bomber was a world first for the United States Air Force (USAF) and Northrup Grumman. The company built and fielded the secret, 172 ft-wingspan, “radar-invisible”, tailless, long-range, defense-penetrating aircraft that has become a legend in its own right. Only 21 were produced.

Introduced in 2007, the 66 ft-wingspan RQ-170 ‘Wraith’ Stealth-UAV was built by Lockheed Martin for the USAF and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Used in a reconnaissance role, some have hinted that it may have replaced the U-2 spy plane in some roles – nevertheless, it is a big drone that could imply long-range and high-altitude snooping.

Enter the Chinese Sky Hawk, a jet-powered, low-observable UAV with a 23 ft wingspan; which has an uncanny resemblance to both the B2 Spirit and, more so, the RQ-170 Wraith.

The UAV design has recently undergone significant enhancements, and flight testing of the variant has begun. Although smaller than the US RQ-170, it is designed to provide stealthy overflights of other territories. One of the recent additions is a V/UHF communications capability, which broadens the potential for in-flight collaboration with fighter aircraft and autonomous operations once instructed.

It can be very hard for maintenance/inspection personnel to access and inspect areas inside operational facilities. Flyability, a French company, has developed the Elios 3 UAV, which can operate inside a spherical cage encasing the whole vehicle, while still being able to receive radio commands and transmit video and data. It has been used in numerous successful inspection missions and has collected video to verify detailed machine and plant status.

A new probe has been developed that makes it possible to measure the thickness of objects — such as building walls, pipe walls, corrosion build-up, beams and a whole slew of previously unmeasurable, hidden features — using ultrasonic sensing. This has been a critical area of verification that has been especially difficult to obtain and may have gone without full inspection in the past.

Users of Flyability’s inspection UAV in the oil, gas, chemical and maritime industries have encouraged the addition of thickness measurement for some time. Flyability partnered with Cygnus Instruments to develop the UT measurement probe, which has been successfully integrated into the Elios 3 UAV.

The Flyability UAV can enter and explore closed or confined spaces that were previously dangerous or almost impossible for people to physically inspect. The addition of UT capability greatly enhances an already very useful tool!

Efforts by Florida to quickly adapt to the coming age of eVTOL and to vertiports, which will allow people to gain access to air taxis, seem to have come into some sort of conflict with AUVSI – a proponent organization for this mode of UAV transportation. We will have to see how this is resolved, as it surely will be.

Technology catch-up by the Chinese developer of the Sky Hawk low-observability UAV appears to be something to keep an eye on. Meanwhile, new options for an autonomous indoor UAV may be something the maintenance/inspection industry has been seeking for some time.