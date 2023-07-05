Turkish-built combat UAV to take flight in new countries

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) will begin distributing Anka, its medium-altitude long-endurance class UAVs, to several countries this year, reported the Daily Sabah. Chief Product Engineer, Ziya Dogan, added that an export deal was signed with another country for the delivery in 2024, but did not mention anything specific.

The Anka UAV has more than 30 hours of endurance and a payload capacity of more than 350 kg. It is designed primarily for the Turkish Air Force.

Anka performs day and night all-weather reconnaissance, target detection and identification and intelligence missions. The UAV also features autonomous flight capability, including automatic takeoff and landing.