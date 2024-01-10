Turkish Armed Forces add UAVs to their reconnaissance capabilities

The Turkish Armed Forces have added the BAHA autonomous sub-cloud UAV to their reconnaissance capabilities. The UAV can be used for tracking, detection, area protection, intelligence and electronic warfare.

The BAHA, developed by Turkish defense company HAVELSAN, is an independent sub-cloud UAV equipped with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. It has complete autonomy in mission execution and allows for the integration of diverse payloads.

With the ability to execute missions at altitudes of up to 15,000 feet, the BAHA has a maximum flight duration of six hours with a gas engine and covers a range of up to 80 kilometers. It also features a 5-kilogram payload capacity and a 3.7-meter wingspan. The system, designed for quick deployment by two individuals and operation by a single person, can be mission-ready within minutes, according to HAVELSAN.

Tested in various regions, challenging climates, and operational conditions, the system has been improved based on feedback from security forces.

HAVELSAN has achieved export success with the BAHA in Africa and Central Asia this year. After successful tests, it is now available for domestic use by security forces.