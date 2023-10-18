Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


TRX Systems DAPS GEN II system now shipping to U.S. Army

Image: TRX Systems

TRX Systems has announced it is now shipping the Dismounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System Generation II (DAPS GEN II) solution to the United States Army. The device provides assured PNT to warfighters operating in GPS-denied environments. 

In March, the U.S. Army Program Executive Office for Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors awarded TRX a seven-year, $402 million contract to deliver the DAPS GEN II systems 

TRX DAPS GEN II is a small, handheld device that features efficient power utilization algorithms that enable a continuous stream of assured PNT data for warfighters and their combat systems. To achieve this, the device fuses inputs from a diverse range of PNT sources including M-code GPS, a secure and higher-powered military GPS capability that is resilient against jamming and other threats, complementary sources of position and time data when GPS is degraded, and inertial sensors supporting integrity and positioning, independent of any satellite source. 

The TRX DAPS II system is available for purchase by U.S. government entities. Distribution to U.S. allies is restricted to approved cases in the Foreign Military Sales Program. 

