Mapping the aftermath of Iceland’s volcanic eruptions - GPS World

The Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration (IRCA) has commissioned the Norwegian UAV manufacturer Acecore to map the extent and aftermath of the Eldvörp-Svartsengi volcanic system eruption using its high-end UAV solutions. Grindavík, a fishing village on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland, has only recently welcomed residents home following a series of earthquakes. However, the area is still not completely at ease, with the latest reports saying that a nearby magma chamber could again erupt near the village.

“Acecore drones are particularly suitable for use under tough circumstances,” said Jorrit Linders, founder and CEO of Acecore, on the Dutch public-service radio station NPO Radio 1. “The drones can operate in severe weather conditions, such as wind force 7 or 8, temperatures well below zero and hail and snow showers. This is due to their robust frame, their strong design and the right components. The robust construction is produced entirely in the Netherlands. This, combined with a continuous flight time of 2.5 hours, is essential for projects such as the volcanic eruption in Iceland.”

Acecore has been mapping in the region near Grindavík for four weeks as of March 2024. The surveys were done not without challenges and risks, as they involved operating in areas that had not yet been declared safe. The high workload and poor weather conditions forced the on-site team to rotate every five to six days. Linders was able to train both Acecore employees and pilots working for The Icelandic authorities on how to properly conduct aerial surveys to collect the relevant data effectively.

Acecore developed and deployed a hybrid version of its Noa UAV, which already was used by the Icelandic authorities. The gas-electric platform was able to achieve flight times of 132 minutes with the Radarteam Cobra ground penetrating radar (GPR) of 5.2kg. The Noa Hybrid UAV has liquid heat management for its gasoline boxer engine, making it highly capable of dealing with Icelandic temperatures of up to -12°C. It uses a dual antenna and dual-band GNSS high-precision receiver to accurately measure yaw using GPS, so as not to be affected by electromagnetic interference from power lines and metal structures while mapping the village.

The UAV flights take off from fixed locations to perform their automated missions: scanning the affected area to collect all data needed by the Icelandic authorities. This involves data generated by a GPR sensor mounted under the UAV.

“We take a kind of X-ray of the ground as the basis for accurately mapping the subsidence and cracks,” explained Linders. “This then allows the Icelandic scientists to do a careful analysis of the area.” The GPR technology allows cracks to be scanned and underground fissures and shifts to be identified so scientists can predict where more eruptions are likely to occur and assess the safety of the location.”

The ongoing efforts in Iceland are a testament to Acecore Technologies’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible with UAVs. As they continue to map the area around Grindavik, their expertise and technology are not just tools for assessment but also a sign of hope for a community looking toward recovery. There is more work to be done, said Acecore’s Youri van Helden, “We haven’t put our snow boots in storage yet.”