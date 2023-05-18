TRX Systems awarded military contract for PNT device

TRX Systems has been awarded a $402 million, seven-year contract by the U.S. Army for the procurement of dismounted assured positioning, navigation, and timing system generation II systems and services (DAPS GEN II).

The TRX Systems solution to be provided under the contract, TRX DAPS II, enables dismounted maneuver operations even where GPS is compromised or denied. TRX DAPS II provides assured positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) to dismounted users by disseminating assured position and time to dependent devices in GPS-challenged environments.

TRX DAPS II fuses inputs from M-code GPS, inertial sensors, and complementary PNT sources. It is a small, lightweight PNT device that supports both standalone operation and integration with the Nett Warrior ensemble. It can also distribute PNT information to a customized tactical watch.

The TRX DAPS II solution employs a modular architecture and adheres to Army PNT interface standards, facilitating the addition of new PNT sensors as threats evolve.

TRX DAPS II will be in production for the Army later this year.