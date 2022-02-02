Trimble Dimensions+ opens 2022 Call for Speakers

Trimble has opened its Call for Speakers for the Trimble Dimensions+ 2022 User Conference to be held November 7-9 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The Dimensions+ User Conference will promote a variety of sessions highlighting groundbreaking technology that can be used to transform work and push for a sustainable future. Speakers will have the opportunity to share their industry experiences and insights with peers from around the globe. The conference will also provide an Offsite Experience where attendees can learn how professionals are using the latest technologies to create a safer, greener and more productive work environment.

Session topics will include autonomy; building design, construction and operation; civil engineering and infrastructure; forensics; forestry; local, state and federal government; land administration; mapping and GIS; marine construction; mobile mapping; monitoring; photogrammetry and remote sensing; scanning; surveying; utilities; sustainability and more.

Proposals for speakers will be accepted through March 31, 2022 and notifications of acceptance will be made in the following months. Proposals can be submitted here.

To register for the conference or learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit Trimble’s website.