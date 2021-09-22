Topnet Live GNSS network expands to meet digitalization demands

Topcon Positioning Group has expanded its Topnet Live GNSS network of correction solutions to support today’s work environments. The global network now has more types of correction services and subscription options.

This growth is a result of the increasing demand for digitalization in various industries including construction, surveying, machine control, and agriculture.

The flexible service options include Realpoint, the real-time kinematic (RTK) service, and Starpoint, a precise point positioning (PPP) service. The different services have varying delivery methods, coverage and reliable centimeter-level accuracy. Under a flexible subscription model, customers can purchase to suit their needs.

Additionally, Skybridge — an RTK service supported by PPP — is available to maintain connectivity and productivity if the customer temporarily leaves RTK coverage.

“The Topnet Live RTK network, first established over a decade ago, continues to grow with 5,100 reference stations globally, a 14% increase in the last year,” said Ian Stilgoe, Topcon vice president. “We are growing throughout the world in areas where there is an increasing demand for productivity and accuracy through digitalization, with strong growth particularly in North America and Europe. We are focused on continued expansion to maximize support for our customers, so they always have the best options globally.”

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) supplying automotive, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous robotics and all sectors that require positioning, navigation and guidance also benefit from the enhanced robustness of the network. OEMs can sell their hardware with correction services onboard and preconfigured for immediate use by customers, regardless of geographic location, with flexible subscription and licensing options to suit the exact need.

Topnet Live uses all four GNSS constellations: GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou. The customer benefits from continuous accuracy and always-on service coverage. This service provides these distinct advantages in the industries it supports: