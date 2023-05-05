Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Tallysman releases GNSS helical antenna

May 5, 2023
Credit: Tallysman Wireless

Tallysman Wireless has released the HC990XF housed, full-band, helical GNSS antenna.

The HC990XF helical antenna is designed for precise positioning, covering the GPS/QZSS L1/L2/L5, QZSS L6, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou B1/B2a/B2b/B3, and NavIC L5 frequency bands. This includes the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) available in the region of operation as well as L-band correction services.

The HC990XF has a base diameter of 64 mm, is 37 mm tall and weighs 45 g. Its precision-tuned helical element provides full GNSS band coverage, suitable gain and axial ratio, and a tight phase center. The antenna base has an SMA (male) connector, three screw holes for secure attachment and an O-ring to waterproof the antenna connector.

The HC990XF helical design does not require a ground plane, making it a suitable antenna for UAV applications.

The HC990XF antenna also supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering technology.

