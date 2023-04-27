Tallysman Wireless releases a precision ceramic patch GNSS antenna

Tallysman Wireless has added the SSL889XF dual-band GNSS antenna to its line of GNSS products.

The SSL889XF employs Tallysman’s Accutenna technology providing GPS, QZSS L1/L2, GLONASS G1/G2/G3, Galileo E1/E5b, and BeiDou B1/B2b coverage. The SSL889XF antenna is designed for precision dual-frequency positioning where a light weight and a low profile are important.

The SSL889XF antenna element is 48 mm in diameter and 20 mm tall and weighs ~50 g. It has a tight average phase center variation of less than 10 mm for all frequencies and overall azimuths and elevation angles.

The SSL889XF is available in three versions. Model SSL889XF-1 has an integrated 61 mm ground plane and two mounting holes. Model SSL889XF-2 has a mounting collar, and model SSL889XF-3 is the antenna only and is attached using adhesive tape.

All models have a female MCX connector.

The SSL889XF antenna also supports Tallysman’s eXtended Filtering (XF) technology.