Talking to the satellites

June 6, 2023  - By
On the operations floor of the GPS Master Control Station at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, Luccio looks at feeds from a worldwide network of monitor stations and ground antennas. (Image: U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

The young operators on duty at the GPS Master Control Station, at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado, receive feeds from a worldwide network of monitor stations and ground antennas, monitor the GPS satellites, and send them commands as needed. This month’s cover story features excerpts of an interview with their commander, Lt. Col. Robert O. Wray, about the training and duties of his team members, the challenges they face, and what brought him to his current assignment.

Also in this month’s cover story a Q & A with Spirent Federal Systems on how simulation supports GPS modernization and one with Hexagon | NovAtel on the company’s anti-jamming antennas.

Check out the three Q&A’s featured in this cover story:

GPS Master Control Station

Spirent Federal

Hexagon | NovAtel 

