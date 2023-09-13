Spirent to generate Xona PULSAR production signals via SimXona

Spirent has concluded a review of Xona Space Systems’ PULSAR production signals, and has deemed them feasibile for integration into the SimXona product line. Spirent will integrate the Xona production signals as an evolution of the SimXona platform.

Support will become available to existing and new users throughout 2024.

Xona is developing PULSAR, a high-performance positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) service built on low-Earth orbit (LEO) small satellites. Xona’s high-powered smallsat signals aim to improve PNT resilience and accuracy by augmenting GNSS while operating with an independent navigation and timing system architecture.