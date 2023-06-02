Xona Space Systems certifies Spirent’s SimXona

Xona Space Systems has fully certified Spirent Federal System’s SimXona, a Xona satellite constellation simulator. Spirent will launch SimXona at the ION Joint Navigation Conference, June 12-15, 2023, in San Diego, California.

SimXona can simulate the Xona low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation on its own, and in tandem with Spirent’s positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and threat simulation capabilities. Spirent has developed LEO simulation solutions for both the military and commercial sectors, including modeling software that combines the simulation of precise LEO orbits and highly accurate GNSS signals — delivering greater realism for applications that have no margin for error.

Spirent will be accepting orders for SimXona soon.