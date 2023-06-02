Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Xona Space Systems certifies Spirent’s SimXona

June 2, 2023  - By
Image: Spirent Federal Systems

Image: Spirent Federal Systems

Xona Space Systems has fully certified Spirent Federal System’s SimXona, a Xona satellite constellation simulator. Spirent will launch SimXona at the ION Joint Navigation Conference, June 12-15, 2023, in San Diego, California.

SimXona can simulate the Xona low-Earth orbit (LEO) constellation on its own, and in tandem with Spirent’s positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and threat simulation capabilities. Spirent has developed LEO simulation solutions for both the military and commercial sectors, including modeling software that combines the simulation of precise LEO orbits and highly accurate GNSS signals — delivering greater realism for applications that have no margin for error.

Spirent will be accepting orders for SimXona soon.

This article is tagged with , , , and posted in GNSS, Latest News, Space & Earth

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.