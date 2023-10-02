Rohde & Schwarz, Skylo partner to enhance NTN testing

Rohde & Schwarz has partnered with Skylo Technologies, a global software-defined non-terrestrial network (NTN) operator, to set up a device acceptance scheme for Skylo’s NTN.

The proven device test framework from Rohde & Schwarz will be used to test NTN chipsets, modules and devices to validate their compatibility with the Skylo test specification.

The collaboration aims to reinforce and expand the testing capabilities for NTN, ensuring that chipsets, modules and devices using the NTN Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) protocol integrate seamlessly with Skylo’s network and are 3GPP Release 17 compliant.

The Rohde & Schwarz test framework is built on the R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester. The framework serves as the preferred choice for IoT testing, including research and development to GCF/PTCRB certification and carrier acceptance tests, covering both terrestrial and non-terrestrial IoT domains.

With the R&S CMW500 software stacks, the new framework offers reliable and repeatable results. It comes with NTN Release 17 features as well as support for different orbits.