Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm Technologies partner to test 3GPP Rel. 17 GSO and GEO satellite chipsets for IoT-NTN

July 6, 2023  - By

 

The R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester and the R&S SMBV100B GNSS simulator emulate a satellite base station for 3GPP NTN testing.

The R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester and the R&S SMBV100B GNSS simulator emulate a satellite base station for 3GPP NTN testing. (Image: Rohde & Schwarz)

Rohde & Schwarz, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, have partnered to conduct a comprehensive set of tests for narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This test aims to accurately verify two-way IoT data across various operating modes using geosynchronous orbit (GSO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) constellations in line with the 3GPP Release 17.

The companies will conduct a broad range of tests that address the many challenges inherent to satellite-based, non-terrestrial networks that use GSO and GEO constellations. The test set covers time and frequency synchronization from prolonged delays and the Doppler Effect, low signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio, power saving mechanisms, satellite ephemerides, GNSS acquisition and more.

These tests will be a validation tool for Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN chips — the 212S and 9205S. The R&S CMW500 protocol testing framework scenarios and the R&S CMW 3GPP Release 17 NTN IoT protocol enabler on a single R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester will help engineers assess their NTN NB-IoT devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN chips under realistic conditions.

The R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester emulates GSO and GEO satellite base stations in combination with the R&S SMBV100B, which generates GNSS signals. Establishing a real-time, comprehensive connection with the simulated GSO/GEO satellite network lets engineers test relevant signaling and RF scenarios in line with 3GPP Release 17.

At the MWC Shanghai 2023, Rohde & Schwarz will hold a live demonstration of the test solution at its booth with Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN Release 17 IoT chipsets.

This article is tagged with , , , , and posted in Latest News, Mobile

About the Author: Maddie Saines

Maddie has a B.A. in Journalism and Promotional Communication from Cleveland State University and has years of marketing and journalistic experience under her belt. She joins the editorial staff at GPS World and team at North Coast Media after working in professional sports for over six years.

Comments are currently closed.