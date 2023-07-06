Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm Technologies partner to test 3GPP Rel. 17 GSO and GEO satellite chipsets for IoT-NTN

Rohde & Schwarz, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, have partnered to conduct a comprehensive set of tests for narrowband-internet of things (NB-IoT) over non-terrestrial networks (NTN). This test aims to accurately verify two-way IoT data across various operating modes using geosynchronous orbit (GSO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) constellations in line with the 3GPP Release 17.

The companies will conduct a broad range of tests that address the many challenges inherent to satellite-based, non-terrestrial networks that use GSO and GEO constellations. The test set covers time and frequency synchronization from prolonged delays and the Doppler Effect, low signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio, power saving mechanisms, satellite ephemerides, GNSS acquisition and more.

These tests will be a validation tool for Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN chips — the 212S and 9205S. The R&S CMW500 protocol testing framework scenarios and the R&S CMW 3GPP Release 17 NTN IoT protocol enabler on a single R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester will help engineers assess their NTN NB-IoT devices powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN chips under realistic conditions.

The R&S CMW500 wideband radio communication tester emulates GSO and GEO satellite base stations in combination with the R&S SMBV100B, which generates GNSS signals. Establishing a real-time, comprehensive connection with the simulated GSO/GEO satellite network lets engineers test relevant signaling and RF scenarios in line with 3GPP Release 17.

At the MWC Shanghai 2023, Rohde & Schwarz will hold a live demonstration of the test solution at its booth with Qualcomm Technologies’ NTN Release 17 IoT chipsets.