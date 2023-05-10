Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Qualcomm and FlightOps collaborate on UAV tech for first responders

May 10, 2023  - By

 

Image: Qualcomm

FlightOps is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to develop UAV automation technology designed specifically for first responders. FlightOps has integrated its advanced UAV automation technology onto the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 platform — which has 5G connectivity, on-device artificial intelligence, and heterogeneous computing capabilities.

The integration of FlightOps’ technology onto the Qualcomm Robotics RB5 will enable the platform to automate critical tasks such as flight planning, monitoring, and data collection, enabling first responders to focus on the mission at hand.

The technology is being showcased during XPONENTIAL May 9-11. FlightOps is at booth 4041.

The live remote flights, operated from Denver and flown in San Diego, will demonstrate the capabilities of the integrated product and how it can be used to improve response times as well as enhance situational awareness during emergencies.

