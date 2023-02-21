Quectel GNSS module wins Product of the Year

Quectel Wireless Solutions’ LC76G GNSS module has been named a Product of the Year by Electronic Products. The annual awards recognize products that represent a significant advancement in technology or its application, an exceptionally innovative design, a substantial achievement in price/performance, improvements in design performance, and a potential for new product designs/opportunities.

The LC76G module is a compact, single-band, ultra-low power GNSS module that features fast and accurate location performance. The module can concurrently receive and process signals from all satellite constellations including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo and QZSS.

The LC76G has an internal surface acoustic wave (SAW) filter and integrated low-noise amplifier (LNA), which can be connected directly to a passive patch antenna and provides filtering against unwanted interference. With a compact size of 10.1 mm × 9.7 mm × 2.4 mm, the footprint of the LC76G is compatible with other industry solutions, as well as Quectel’s legacy L76 and L76-LB modules.

The LC67G is designed for battery-operated, ultra-low power GNSS devices, such as wearable personal trackers, wildlife and livestock tracking, toll tags, portable container trackers, as well as several traditional markets such as shared mobility and low-cost asset trackers.