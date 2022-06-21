Quectel launches high-performance GNSS positioning module

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has released the LC76G module, a single-band compact GNSS module featuring fast and accurate location performance as well as ultra-low power consumption.

The LC76G is on display at Embedded World Nuremberg, Booth No 171, Hall 5, June 21- 23.

The LC76G has already entered mass production with sufficient supply to meet the needs of the global positioning market. Based on the Airoha AG3352 platform, the LC76G can concurrently receive and process signals from all four global constellations and the regional QZSS.

The LC76G module can receive signals from up to 47 satellites and achieve 1.5 m (CEP50 open-sky) positioning accuracy representing a 40% improvement over previous generations of devices.

Available in a cost-optimized version as well as a low-power version, the LC76G low-power version consumes less than 9 mA@3V with all four constellations enabled, allowing for a 72% reduction in power required compared to what was previously possible.

This makes the LC76G suitable for battery-operated devices such as wearable personal trackers, wildlife and livestock tracking, toll tags, portable container trackers and a host of traditional markets such as shared mobility and low-cost asset trackers.

Featuring an internal SAW filter and integrated LNA, the LC76G can be connected directly to a passive patch antenna and provides filtering against unwanted interference, ensuring excellent performance even while driving through dense urban canyons.

EPO and EASY improve TTFF

Integrated assisted-GNSS technology Extended Prediction Orbit (Quectel’s EPO) is supported on the LC76G module. EPO reduces the time to first fix (TTFF) with a hot start taking less than 1 second, a warm start within 2 seconds, while the cold start can obtain accurate tracking fixes within 15 seconds. The faster GNSS fixes make it possible to use accurate positioning and navigation services anytime and anywhere with a smaller power budget than previously possible.

While EPO requires manual download of predicted orbits, the LC76G also supports the Embedded Assist System (EASY), where predicted orbit information is collected directly from the satellites and provides for up to three days of accelerated fixes.

Both EPO and Easy are available for each constellation, allowing for faster TTFF and reduced dependency on any particular constellation.

Featuring an LCC form factor and an ultra-compact size of 10.1 × 9.7 ×2.4 mm, the footprint of the LC76G is compatible with other industry solutions as well as Quectel’s legacy L76 and L76-LB modules, allowing for a smooth migration of existing designs to the latest low-power GNSS technology.

In addition, Quectel offers a wide range of off-the-shelf and customized high-performance antennas which boost wireless connectivity significantly. The C76G can be combined with a selection of GNSS L1 antennas to enable various positioning requirements. Customized connector type and cable length as well as comprehensive antenna design and test support are also available.