Percepto granted FAA approval for fully autonomous fleet inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has granted Percepto a nationwide waiver to operate a full fleet of its UAVs remotely by one operator.

Prior to the approval, Percepto UAVs required one pilot per UAV. Now, users can operate up to 30 drone-in-a-box systems simultaneously with one pilot. The waiver aims to improve the capabilities of beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) UAV operations across the U.S. By utilizing remote pre-flight checks and advanced automation, this waiver eliminates the need for human interference or expensive radars.

According to the company, the approval is the final regulatory step to achieve large-scale remote UAV operations, following the recent approval for nationwide BVLOS operations.

Percepto’s drone-in-a-box systems consist of a UAV that operates out of a docking station, often used in remote or hard-to-access locations. When set up with a power source and internet connection, the docking station charges and autonomously operates the UAV, allowing operations to run 24/7 and reducing reliance on human presence or interference.