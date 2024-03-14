OxTS enhances autonomous vehicle validation solution

OxTS’ GNSS-aided inertial navigation systems (INS) are now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous vehicle (AV) development platform. The software plug-in, developed in-house by OxTS using the NVIDIA DriveWorks SDK, runs on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin developer kit.

The plug-in gives developers using NVIDIA DRIVE the ability to feed OxTS GNSS/INS data directly into the platform to access accurate reference localization data as ground truth and validate the performance of the other sensors or algorithms under test.

A GNSS/INS is only one of several sensors required for an AV to operate. These sensors create a vast amount of data that must be synchronized, calibrated and centrally processed for the vehicle to operate safely. The OxTS GNSS/INS offers precision time protocol (PTP) time synchronization and can serve as the reference to calibrate all the other sensor data back for data analysis.

The OxTS RT3000 series is the GNSS/INS device supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE platform. It is currently being used as an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and vehicle dynamics ground-truth reference system for automotive test and validation teams across the globe.

The NVIDIA DRIVE platform is built on the DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip and can process up to 254 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of sensor data from a variety of camera, lidar and radar devices.