OxTS introduces GNSS/IMU

OxTS has introduced the RT3000 v4 GNSS inertial measurement unit (IMU).

By combining two survey-grade GNSS receivers with OxTS’ latest IMU10 inertial technology, the RT3000 v4 offers uninterrupted position, orientation and dynamics in challenging environments.

The IMU will reach the desired specification within three minutes of low dynamic movements, which reduces the time and space required for high dynamic maneuvers before each data collection.

Users can customize the INS with optional features and software integrations to create the ideal INS for individualized projects, including lidar surveying and mapping or positioning in GNSS-denied or challenged environments.