Orolia selected for NIST workshop on PNT profile development

John Fischer, vice president of advanced R&D at Orolia, will join three industry leaders as a panelist in a National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) workshop about the federal government’s PNT Executive Order. Fischer is a member of GPS World’s Editorial Advisory Board.

Other workshop panelists include Michael Calabro, chief engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton; Michael J. Lewis, senior staff security strategist at Chevron; and Gerardo Trevino, technical leader in cyber security at the Electric Power Research Institute. The workshop will take place Sept. 15-16.

The PNT Executive Order requires the development of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) profiles to ensure that the nation’s critical infrastructure is resilient to disruptions or denial of service attacks on GPS signals and PNT data, Orolia said.

NIST, the organization hosting the workshop, is working to provide a ybersecurity framework-based profile to promote the responsible use of PNT services and help critical infrastructure owners make risk-informed decisions to protect their systems.

NIST is also seeking feedback on the Cybersecurity Profile for the Responsible User of Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Services Draft Annotated Outline, which can be viewed here.

Register for the workshop here. Registration closes Sept. 11.